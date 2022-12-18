Phone (copy)

The average 8- to 10-year-old uses about six hours of screen time a day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Good alternatives to keep children busy during the holidays include baking cookies or working on arts and crafts, said Jada Johnson of the St. Joseph Health Department.

Just like Christmas candy, kids could get too much of a good thing when it comes to screen time during the school holiday break.

The St. Joseph Health Department is reminding families to set limits on how much time kids spend using electronic devices. The average 8- to 10-year-old spends six hours a day on screen time and four hours watching TV, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

