The St. Joseph Health Department is looking to receive funds from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide employee incentives.
The health department had previously tried to add an amendment to the Public Health Department budget with approval of the St. Joseph City Council, totaling $80,230 to give out as incentives.
But St. Joseph Health Director Debra Bradley said now, rules have changed from the Missouri Department of Senior Services, as direct pay bonuses will no longer be allowed and incentives will have to be given through gift cards or bank cards. She said they are still looking to give out the same total amount of money to their employees, just in new ways.
Bradley said it is important to keep pushing for employee incentives, as they have lost people in important positions throughout the pandemic.
"They've (employees) worked really hard. A lot of them did things that were out of the scope of their general duties," Bradley said. "They did what was asked of them and they continue to do their jobs, so having the ability to give them some type of incentive to show some appreciation is well deserved."
During the pandemic the health department had employees shifting responsibilities by providing vaccines, doing contact tracing and enforcing mask mandates.
"it's been a tough two years, and you can see it on the staff's faces and you can hear it in their voices, they're tired," Bradley said.
Bradley said in recent months it has been hard to fill positions with people who have the necessary experience and education, but things are beginning to look up as they have recently hired a clinic supervisor.
