St. Joseph Health Department is closed Tuesday because of a water line break and flooding.

The St. Joseph Health Department is closed Tuesday, Dec. 27, after a water line break and flooding at Patee Market caused by severe temperatures.

It's unknown what equipment has been impacted or how long cleanup will take, according to a health department press release. The plan is to re-open Wednesday.

