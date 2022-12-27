top story Health department closed Tuesday due to water line break By Alex Simone News-Press NOW Alex Simone Author email Dec 27, 2022 Dec 27, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email St. Joseph Health Department is closed Tuesday because of a water line break and flooding. File photo | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The St. Joseph Health Department is closed Tuesday, Dec. 27, after a water line break and flooding at Patee Market caused by severe temperatures.It's unknown what equipment has been impacted or how long cleanup will take, according to a health department press release. The plan is to re-open Wednesday.The Buchanan County Social Welfare Board was unaffected, the press release said. Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Health Department Press Release Social Welfare Medicine Clean-up Plan Water Line Board Cleanup Alex Simone Author email Follow Alex Simone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Northland ‘Treecycle’ natural holiday trees, greenery Central Missouri Fulton asks residents to conserve energy in aftermath of massive winter freeze Northeast Kansas City implements mandatory water conservation measures More Regional News → National News +2 Sports States banking big bucks as Fed attempts to fight inflation +23 Sports Military police enforce driving ban in snow-stricken Buffalo +5 Sports Serbs put up new roadblocks as tensions soar in Kosovo More National News → 0:46 A cold start, but we'll warm above freezing! 6 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
