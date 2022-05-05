top story Health Department Clinic closed May 10 and 11 News-Press NOW May 5, 2022 May 5, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The St. Joseph Health Department Clinic will be closed May 10-11. File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The St. Joseph Health Department Clinic will be closed for staff to attend tuberculosis training on Tuesday, May 10, and Wednesday, May 11. Most clinic services will be unavailable on those days. Pregnancy testing and case management program will be open and immunization records will be available. Clayton Anderson can be reached at clayton.anderson@newspressnow.com. Follow him on twitter: @NPNowAnderson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Clinic Health Department Medicine Training Staff Tuberculosis Management Program Service × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +3 Education Large pro-Jasinski crowd pressures Board of Regents +2 Social Services Youth Alliance receives $1.3 million federal grant Public Safety Helmet choice key for motorcycle safety Local News $25 million cancer center ready at Mosaic More Local News → Local Forecast 4 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
