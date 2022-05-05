health dept (copy)

The St. Joseph Health Department Clinic will be closed May 10-11.

The St. Joseph Health Department Clinic will be closed for staff to attend tuberculosis training on Tuesday, May 10, and Wednesday, May 11. 

Most clinic services will be unavailable on those days. Pregnancy testing and case management program will be open and immunization records will be available.

