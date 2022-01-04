Health association looks for more volunteer drivers

The Missouri Rural Health Association, which aims to help and protect the health of rural Missourians, is looking for more volunteer drivers for their HealthTran program.
Glennette Combs, volunteer recruiter with MRHA, said the program’s goal is to provide transportation in the rural parts of St. Joseph for senior citizens and those who are disabled. This program transports people back and forth between medical appointments such as surgeries, therapy and psychiatry. It can also provide trips to the pharmacy or grocery store.
Combs said they currently have two volunteer drivers in Buchanan County.
“And they both stay very busy,” she said, noting how they have a need for more drivers.
Robert Rudnick, one of two St. Joseph volunteer drivers, said he has been on the job for 18 months. After retiring from his job, he said he wanted a new job to get him out of the house. In his role, he said one of the important things is that he is helping people out. Rudnick described the job as being a public service.
“A lot of these people that I’m driving are alone, that don’t have family members to take them to the doctor,” he said. “One of the things I think they like is that they have somebody to talk to.”
Rudnick said he enjoys this aspect because it means the person he is driving is paying attention to him. He said he has met a lot of fun and interesting people.
“Honestly, it’s a very rewarding job,” he said. “That’s how I look at it.”
For driver recruitments, Combs said they must have their driver’s license for three years, provide vehicle registration and insurance paperwork, and must pass a drug test and criminal background check.
“You are able to set your own schedule. And most of the appointments are Monday through Friday,” she said. “Volunteers get on the platform and they select their availability, and they choose which rides they’re able to take.”
Each ride is spilt into two trips called “legs.” A driver will select either to complete one leg or both legs for the ride. Drivers will be compensated 80 cents per “loaded” mile, meaning every mile for which they are driving a passenger. Drivers will also be provided face masks and sanitation wipes.
Combs said people looking to sign up can call her at 573-469-9117.
