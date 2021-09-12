September offers a chance for women to pay special attention to their health.
Gynecological cancer ranks as the fourth most common cause of fatal cancer cases among women, which is why September is set aside to highlight the issue. Gynecological cancer is a classification for five varieties of cancer — cervical, ovarian, vaginal, vulvar and uterine.
Despite how common they are, gynecological cancers often are overlooked, Dr. Rony Abou-Jawde of Mosaic Life Care said.
“Even though we don’t talk about it a lot, it’s still very important,” he said. “I’d love to bring up that some of those cancers are completely preventable.”
The risk of cervical cancer can be reduced by 90% with an HPV vaccine and safe sexual practices, Abou-Jawde said.
Many varieties are regarded under the umbrella of gynecological cancers because their symptoms often are vague and resemble one another. Some symptoms are more specific, but even general concerns should be brought to a health provider’s attention, Abou-Jawde said.
“Don’t dismiss any vague symptoms,” he said. “Especially women with abdominal discomfort, bloating, vaginal bleeding, any postmenopausal bleeding ... (or) you feel full quickly after you eat.”
Family history also can play a role in these cancers, Abou-Jawde said, so people need to share that kind of information with their doctors.
“There are a lot of malignancies — and gynecological malignancies is one of them — that could have an inherited mutation or gene you could have inherited,” he said. “And that could lead us to do genetic testing. We do a lot of genetic testing.”
Medical professionals already have identified several genes common with different varieties of cancer, Abou-Jawbe said. Finding these traits could result in cancer being caught in its early stages for a family member or even preemptive measures being taken to prevent the possibility of cancer, he said.
