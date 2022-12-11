Rogers Pharmacy employees filling orders (copy)

Pharmacy employees fill prescription orders at Rogers Pharmacy. The number of provider sites for the federal 340B drug purchasing program expanded about six times from 2000 to 2020, according to the Commonwealth Foundation.

An increasing number of providers have been participating in the federal 340B drug pricing program, and the trend is expected to have a positive effect for consumers buying medications.

The program is intended for customers who can't afford medications, like those without insurance, particularly when it comes to name-brand drugs, said Kayla McLinn, a registered pharmacist at Stevenson Family Pharmacy.

