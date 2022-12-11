Pharmacy employees fill prescription orders at Rogers Pharmacy. The number of provider sites for the federal 340B drug purchasing program expanded about six times from 2000 to 2020, according to the Commonwealth Foundation.
An increasing number of providers have been participating in the federal 340B drug pricing program, and the trend is expected to have a positive effect for consumers buying medications.
The program is intended for customers who can't afford medications, like those without insurance, particularly when it comes to name-brand drugs, said Kayla McLinn, a registered pharmacist at Stevenson Family Pharmacy.
“I think that's a good thing, I think that'll help," McLinn said. "Like I said, the people who can't afford certain medications, I think that's going to be a good way for them to … obtain those medications at an affordable cost.”
The program significantly can reduce the cost that customers pay for certain drugs, anywhere from 25% to 50% below the regular price, according to the Commonwealth Foundation. The number of "provider sites" jumped from 8,100 in 2000 to 50,000 in 2020, according to the foundation.
The increased utilization led to $43.9 billion purchased in "covered outpatient drugs" in 2021, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration.
But the program has drawn scrutiny from some, including concern from drug companies over the rate of provider sites expanding and skepticism over the level of oversight, according to the Commonwealth Foundation.
Despite the program's value, the likelihood of it ending in the future should be considered a real possibility, said pharmacist Rex Robinson of Rogers Pharmacy.
"All good things could come to an end," he said. "I hope it doesn't but I've been around a long time and nothing lasts forever. But we hope to make it stronger and more accessible."
One of the difficult aspects of the 340B program is the level of variety in pricing, McLinn said.
Pharmacies contract with hospitals or clinics individually, so the details can differ by community or even by pharmacy.
The different contracts also mean different drugs might qualify for 340B pricing at different pharmacies, Robinson said.
"There are certain drugs that have been covered and then all of a sudden they're not," he said. "And then there's a lull period, so we have to try to find substitutes that are covered."
