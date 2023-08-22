Grief Share program expands to reach more in need

Those needing help navigating through grief now have more opportunities to find support.
The Grief Share program started with two sessions and now is expanding to five to assist people who may need extra support in their loss journey.
The 13-week program provides strategies to continue moving through life and a community of people who are dealing with the same feelings. Grief Share has been available in St. Joseph for about 17 years, and the moderators know they have not been able to reach as many people that need them.
"There are so many people out there grieving and we know that, but we just can't get to all of them because a lot of times when people are in grief, they don't realize that they do need that support," said group moderator Debbie Lyons. "They need a kindred spirit that understands their deep grief, what it's like to be in the dark abyss, trying to fight your way out of it because everything is devastating."
Lyons compared the feelings of grief to a fog, and because of that, people are encouraged to attend as many sessions as they need. She said that those dealing with a loss do not always know they are missing what someone is saying until they hear it a second time.
"They are allowed then to express their feelings, knowing it is a safe environment, non-judgmental and their feelings are justified," Lyons said. "They are, and we acknowledge them."
Grief Share allows individuals to share whatever emotions they need to get off their chest and listen to how others are working through similar situations as well as experts in grief recovery. Attendees are walked through feelings of sadness, loneliness, fear, anxiety, anger and regret.
"We are so pleased to announce that we now have five opportunities for people to go to grief share besides just, you know, we used to be just the two groups," said Mary Noel-Owens, a group moderator.
Owens said that while the sessions go together, they are also stand-alone workshops, so if someone misses one week, he or she can jump back in at any point.
Sessions kick off at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Brookdale Presbyterian Church.
Tuesday sessions will begin Sept. 5 at Three Oaks Hospice offered from 10 a.m. to noon and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday sessions will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wyatt Park Baptist Church starting Aug. 30. Thursday meetings are from 10 a.m. to noon and from 6 to 8 p.m. at Brookdale Presbyterian Church beginning on Aug. 31.
"We've had several people that come to (a second session) because they want to hear it again," Lyons said. "Just knowing from experience, when you first start the Grief Share program, you don't you really don't know what you're missing until you hear it a second time."
