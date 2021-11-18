The annual Great American Smokeout, a day sponsored by the American Cancer Society, challenged smokers to give up smoking for 24 hours on Thursday.
With 34 million adults who smoke in the United States, according to cancer.org, the annual event is designed to bring awareness to the positive effects of a smoke-free life and provide resources for those who need help.
Dr. Jane Schwabe, cardiothoracic surgeon at Mosaic Life Care, said that quitting smoking has a variety of benefits, and participating in the day's challenge can start people on the difficult path of quitting. She said even people who have been smoking for many years can see health benefits and some damage reversal after quitting smoking.
"It's never too late to quit. Some people who have smoked and have really advanced emphysema, they're not going to get as much benefit a somebody who just started smoking or smoked for less than 10 years, but there's always a chance within the first 30 days we can see recovery as far as how the insides of the lungs work," Schwabe said.
Schwabe said lung cancer, colon cancer, breast cancer and many other types of cancer can be associated with smoking, as well as heart disease and blood vessel disease.
"We all have control over choosing or not choosing to smoke, and I think another benefit of an awareness day like this for people who aren't smokers is to highlight that these are diseases that we don't want anybody to get," Schwabe said.
Schwabe said along with smoking, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other viral diseases present in the colder months, can affect lung health.
"Anything other than fresh, clean air is probably not great for your lungs," Schwabe said.
Schwabe said that vaping should not be used as a way of quitting cigarettes unless it is for a short temporary period of time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.