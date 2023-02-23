Fairfax (copy)

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Tarkio, is co-sponsoring legislation that seeks to test new payment models for rural hospitals.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

When it comes to living in rural America, open roads and empty spaces are part of the appeal. But someone who needs lifesaving care can find those small-town blessings to be a curse when rural hospitals are fighting for their survival.

Now U.S. Rep. Sam Graves wants to throw a lifeline. Along with Rep. Jared Huffman, a Democrat from California, Graves is co-sponsoring a bill that would end Medicare cuts for rural providers, cement COVID-era telemedicine provisions into existing regulations and boost reimbursement for rural ambulance services.

