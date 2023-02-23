U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Tarkio, is co-sponsoring legislation that seeks to test new payment models for rural hospitals. His district includes the Community Hospital-Fairfax, shown here in this 2020 photo.
When it comes to living in rural America, open roads and empty spaces are part of the appeal. But someone who needs lifesaving care can find those small-town blessings to be a curse when rural hospitals are fighting for their survival.
Now U.S. Rep. Sam Graves wants to throw a lifeline. Along with Rep. Jared Huffman, a Democrat from California, Graves is co-sponsoring a bill that would end Medicare cuts for rural providers, cement COVID-era telemedicine provisions into existing regulations and boost reimbursement for rural ambulance services.
The Tarkio Republican said more than 170 rural hospitals have closed for good since 2005. Another 400 are believed to be under threat, he said.
“This isn’t a Republican or Democrat issue. It’s an American problem and we have to fix it,” Graves said on his website.
Rural hospitals face many of the same challenges as the industry in general, including staffing shortages, inflation and government reimbursement that doesn’t cover the cost of care. But the impact can be felt more acutely in the rural setting.
“It’s hard to paint hospitals with a broad brush, but I will say that rural hospitals have a set of challenges that is perhaps often more daunting than urban and suburban hospitals,” said Dave Dillon, spokesman for the Missouri Hospital Association. “It’s harder to get doctors, nurses and other trained people to live and work in those areas.”
Graves’ legislation, called the Save America’s Rural Hospitals Act, seeks to address staffing issues with telehealth service enhancements and modification to supervision requirements that can be an obstacle to care in smaller hospitals.
That will make a difference, but it could prove difficult to shore up rural hospitals without addressing Medicare. Rural patients tend to be older and rely more on Medicare coverage, Dillon said.
“Medicare pays 60% or 70% of the cost on most of their business, which requires that hospitals find a balance elsewhere to remain profitable,” Dillon said. “You have to be able to make enough to keep your doors open.”
Rural hospitals took a hit when the Budget Control Act of 2011 mandated across-the-board cuts to federal spending, including a 2% reduction in Medicare.
The Graves/Huffman legislation would end sequestration to critical access hospitals. That would increase Medicare reimbursement for small rural hospitals, but it’s a move that could run counter to a new push to control spending and reduce the federal budget deficit. The Congressional Budget Office expects a Medicare funding shortfall by 2028 due to increased demand and rising medical costs.
Dillon said the hospital industry hopes that Congress will find a way to reduce spending with a scalpel instead of a sledgehammer that comes at the expense of rural providers.
“The implications of cuts to health care for the purposes of the budget would be would be very, very bad for the health care infrastructure that supports rural places,” he said.
