The St. Joseph Health Department is hoping to receive a $75,000 grant to incentivize staff and improve retention.
St. Joseph Health Director Debra Bradley said the state has approved a request for an expansion grant, which is funded through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The health department now needs the City Council's approval and is putting together an ordinance to request support for the grant.
Bradley said the $75,000 would be used in two years of incentives for qualified employees.
"We lost a couple of our lead nurses that had a large impact on the health department and trying to replace them has been an interesting process," Bradley said. "Nurses are in high demand ... it's been challenging to recruit. We've been trying to recruit since last November."
Since the pandemic, many employees in the health department have had to take on COVID-19-related challenges, something Bradley said she is grateful for and that illustrates another reason her clinic workers deserve more money.
"Hopefully it will show them that they've been appreciated," Bradley said. "A lot of COVID-related items and future pandemic planning things will be taking place, and we'll be doing ... pros and cons on what worked and what didn't work over the last few years."
Bradley said public health always will have high importance.
"They worked seven days a week for months and months trying to get everyone called, all contacts notified ... and then we finally were able to hire some staff to do that work and the others transitioned back into their old jobs but they still had to change their old job," Bradley said.
