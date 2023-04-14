little boy watering

A little boy helps with watering the garden.

 Unsplash

A busy day in the garden can be a good form of exercise. The squats and lunges performed while weeding and carrying bags of mulch and other supplies help work large muscle groups.

Digging, raking and using a push mower can be physically intense activities also. Because of this, make sure to warm up with some stretching, squats and arm exercises to prevent damage to muscles and ligaments before performing these tasks.

