Helping people understand the confusion of dementia is the aim of a special program being offered in June.

Aging Ahead is offering a program called "Becoming a Dementia Friend," which will be available through Zoom at 10. a.m. Friday, June 11. The hour-long seminar is designed to help caretakers, as well as community members, understand the struggles of dementia and to see its warning signs.

Stephanie Paul, Aging Ahead community options specialist, said it is important people are educated about dementia. She said the meetings being on Zoom has allowed the agency's reach to get to every corner of the state.

"We challenge everyone who comes to come up with their own initiative, their own stuff that they're going to take to make their community more dementia-friendly," Paul said

Paul said knowing dementia warning signs and how to adapt to them are important.

"I think the biggest takeaways for me when I first did this session, was just trying to put yourself in someone else's shoes and trying to be a bit more patient with everyone and not just someone with dementia," she said. "Just realizing we don't always know what someone's story is, we don't always know what someone's thinking or what they're going through in any given day."

To sign up for the seminar, email jsotomayor@agingahead.org or go online to www.agingahead.org/events/dementia-friends-6-11-21/.