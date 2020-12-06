Freudenthal's New Building in Progress

Freudenthal Home-Based Healthcare is building a new office space off North Woodbine Road.
The new space, located at 2425 Woodbine Road, will bring the different care teams who specialize in skilled home health, private-duty care and hospice care together in one building.
“We have three separate offices, one for each team, and so this new office space will bring all three care teams together, which will allow even better care management, care coordination. It will just allow us to give even better care,” said founder Joe Freudenthal.
The building will not only serve to aggregate the three teams into one space. A portion of the lower level will be occupied by the Freudenthal Center for Parkinsons, which is a nonprofit organization currently located at the East Hills Shopping Center.
The remaining unoccupied portion of the new office space will be for another company that chooses to rent it out.
The home health and hospice offered by Freudenthal currently serves in eight counties throughout Northwest Missouri, while the private-duty personal care currently serves two counties.
“With the growth that we’ve had, we were running out of space with the certain teams, but the main reason I wanted to do it was to bring all the teams together, because that’s really our differentiation is the ability to give that full continuum of care,” Freudenthal said.
The timetable for the building’s completion is yet to be determined.