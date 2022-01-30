Medical conditions can make it difficult for people to get out and see a doctor, so one local business is offering new options to better serve those in need.
A new primary home-care option offered through Freudenthal Home-Based Healthcare is tailored to treat senior patients with multiple chronic conditions.
Dr. Tricia Nguyen recently visited the Easton, Missouri, home of Lyndall Cornelius, 97. With the additional knowledge Nguyen has obtained from home visits, interviewing family members and going through medical records over the phone, she said she was able to taper some dosage amounts of medicine for Cornelius.
“I feel blessed,” Cornelius said. “I don’t know how I can get out to go to a doctor.”
Nguyen has obtained a plethora of medical information in her career. She began in pediatrics but also practiced internal medicine, emergency medicine and even obtained a master’s degree in business administration before working on the administration side of operations for about 15 years.
“Then I realized I missed patient care,” Nguyen said.
After going through a geriatric fellowship and becoming board-certified, she joined up with Dr. Steven Brushwood to offer primary home care at Freudenthal.
“We get a glimpse of what their world looks like — their level of social support, what’s in their refrigerator, what’s in their cabinets and what else they may need that they wouldn’t voice when they come to the clinic,” Nguyen said.
Nguyen said she values the home visits, as they give her a different perspective of her patients.
“We actually address them as a whole person, from their cognitive abilities, their functional abilities,” Nguyen said. “Physicians are going to where the patients are and meeting them where they are, and that is the future.”
Cornelius’ daughter, Kaye Rutter, said she was searching for primary home care before it was offered by Freudenthal.
“To have Dr. Nguyen come in and sit down with us for an hour and ask questions and look at her chart ... it’s almost like putting a puzzle together of where she is right now, and I am aware of it, but I don’t have the skill for it,” Rutter said. “We’ve already caught three to four medical issues that she had because they knew the right questions to ask, and then they were patient, too.”
