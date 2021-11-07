November is busy for Freudenthal Home-Based Healthcare, as the agency is expanding services, moving into a new building and celebrating National Home Care and Hospice Month.
Caretakers and those performing hospice care are there for individuals during some of the most intimate moments of life, and that can create a special bond between the two as well as the entire family being served.
“Whether you leave crying or happy, it’s still that same feeling of, ‘I just helped somebody and I’m meant to be here,’” said Shelbe King, vice president of in-home operations, community relations and social services at Freudenthal.
She said she believes it’s all too easy to overlook the importance of that patient-caretaker relationship. However, she said she has been a witness to its growth.
“When I started in 2014, I think the home health (program) had like seven or eight patients,” King said. “In totality, all of our teams, we’re seeing way over 500 patients.”
Freudenthal’s services, which include a couple of free fitness clubs and boxing for individuals with Parkinson’s disease at East Hills Shopping Center, are part of the reason for the staff needing to move to a new building. The new facility is east of the Belt Highway at 2425 N. Woodbine Road.
“Each one of our teams had a separate office, and it was good, but you know we really believe in first-class communication,” King said. “It’s kind of even hard to put into words being able to just walk a few steps to talk to someone in home health or to someone in hospice about a patient. It’s 10 times better.”
One of the free services Freudenthal offers is a tai chi class at 11 a.m. on Fridays and the instructor is Dr. Read Wall. He’s also Freudenthal’s clinical director and the director of rehab.
The class began taking place outdoors at the Krug Park Castle pavilion this summer, but it has moved inside of the new facility because of the cooler temperatures outside.
“This is kind of a little bit of my passion. I’ve done martial arts my whole life,” Wall said. “(Tai chi has) actually been shown to be one of the five best exercise programs that people can do to reduce fall risk, improve balance, as well as it’s been shown to be beneficial as a low-grade aerobic exercise for folks. It’s very safe.”
Wall said tai chi is adaptable so that it can be practiced even by an individual who is sitting down.
The practice resembles martial arts in slow motion, and each class has drawn approximately 20 people.
On Wednesday mornings Freudenthal also hosts a free walking club at East Hills before the mall opens to the public at 9 a.m. There is also a fitness club at the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center at 1 p.m. on Mondays. It costs $2 to participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.