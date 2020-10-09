The City of St. Joseph Health Department will conduct its annual free flu clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
The clinic will begin at 9 a.m. and run until noon or while supplies last and be held at Krug Park. Buchanan County residents 18 and older who are not pregnant are encouraged to participate. People are asked to wear a shirt that allows access to the shoulder area, where the vaccine is administered. Please wear a facial covering unless medically excused.
The City of St. Joseph Health Department flu vaccine is free to all participants.
An ID needs to be presented at the clinic registration. Those who have privately provided health insurance, Medicare or Missouri HealthNet are asked to present their card at registration as well. No out-of-pocket expense will be charged by the St. Joseph Health Department for flu vaccine.
The entire flu clinic will be operated as a drive-up service. Patrons of the flu clinic will enter the Krug Park drive and proceed to the top of the Krug Park Bowl. Health department staff will assist at stations for paperwork, screening and the shot.
No services will be provided at the Health Department, 904 S. 10th St., on the day of the flu clinic. However, calls will continue by the people completing contact tracing for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are a close contact to someone who is positive. All services will resume on Thursday, Oct. 15.
The City of St Joseph Health Department encourages everyone over the age of 6 months to get an influenza vaccination. The health department administers the quadrivalent flu vaccine, which is designed to protect against four different flu viruses.
Officials stressed the importance of getting the vaccine for the upcoming flu season as it will be important to reduce flu in order to reduce the overall impact of respiratory illnesses on the population and lessen the resulting burden on the healtcare system during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information regarding the flu vaccine, call the health department at 816-271-4725.