The holiday season is associated with indulging in sweet treats and family feasts, which can create stress when trying to form New Year's resolutions before the beginning of the year.
“Since it is the holidays I tell people it is all about moderation,” said Darcy Emmanuel, owner of Kingdom Fit. “We like to teach new habits but also getting back into health and rebuilding those habits over again.”
Emmanuel suggests having a plate made up mostly of protein and preferably the size of your hand.
“If you want the good stuff, have a portion the size of your palm or fist,” Emmanuel said.
Stress is also a factor contributing to bad eating habits with planning parties, prepping for guests and budgeting.
A few ways to cope with stress eating are to take your time when eating and write out a shopping list beforehand to avoid impulsive buying. Some nutritionists recommended the HALT method, which is asking yourself if you're hungry, angry, lonely or tired. These are often driving factors in making less healthy choices.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends no more than two alcoholic beverages a day for men and one drink a day for women to avoid added health risks.
“I always tell people to have a glass of water before your meal to help you feel more full, and then you will not overeat,” Emmanuel said. “When it comes to alcohol, for every drink you have, drink two bottles of water.”
Too much alcohol and caffeine can lead to increased dehydration, anxiety, sleep and digestive issues.
“When it comes to working out, I really wanted to do something to help people out this next year,” Emmanuel said. “We have written the program for any level of fitness from beginner to advanced that will start with measurements and progress pictures."
Modifications such as only using resistance bands are an option for someone just starting or adding weights each week for a more avid gym-goer.
“This program is very instructional, and we welcome people of all ages and skill levels because everyone has to start somewhere,” Emmanuel said. “At the end of the day, just remember you can do it, the journey just takes some time.”
Focusing on getting more sleep, strengthening social relationships and mental health are a few additional ways to have a more healthy 2022.
