While there is hope for a COVID-19 vaccine in the upcoming months, experts are reminding people not to forget about the importance of flu shots, particularly this year.
Northwest Health Services Director of Pharmacy Miranda Phillips said flu season lasts from about September through March, and now is the optimal time to get a vaccine for the flu to make sure it lasts through the season.
Phillips said the supply of the flu vaccine has been on pace with previous years, and she is hoping and preparing for high turnout to receive vaccinations.
Phillips said there are three reasons to get the flu shot.
-- To ensure patients don't get sick themselves.
-- To limit community transmission.
-- To avoid strain on the health-care system during the pandemic.
"Having the flu with COVID would be absolutely terrible," Phillips said. "Those are both respiratory illnesses, so we want to make sure that that doesn't happen, and since we do have the flu vaccine available that is a good source to definitely stop that."
Phillips said that the flu always will be dangerous to people during the peak of the season, and it is important not to forget about it.
"I think all of us being more aware with COVID will help just on the hygiene aspect, but the flu still is definitely going to be there and be infectious," Phillips said.
The St. Joseph Health Department will have a drive-thru flu clinic on Oct. 15 and more information on how that will work will be coming later on the department's website and Facebook page.