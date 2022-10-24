St. Joseph School District students wash their hands with help from a Missouri Western State University nursing student. Flu season means it's extra important for students to wash their hands consistently, and for at least 20 seconds every time, said Tammy Smith-Hinchey, St. Joseph School District's coordinator of health services.
Attendance numbers for St. Joseph School District are trending positively this year, but with cold and flu season arriving, questions arise about when to keep children home who might be sick.
Knowing that other children might not be staying home despite being sick is a concerning prospect for a parent, St. Joseph mother Brittany Hart said.
"If somebody brings their kid to school sick, obviously there's the chance of that spreading," she said. "Now, there's lots of different things that it could be. They could be running a fever, which obviously could be contagious."
Afflictions like the flu or respiratory viruses are expected to start becoming an increasing issue as the weather turns colder and students spend more time indoors in close quarters, said Tammy Smith-Hinchey, the St. Joseph School District's coordinator of health services.
One of the biggest red flags is when a child has a fever above 100 degrees, which means they should be kept home until they are fever-free for 24 hours without medicinal help, she said
"You need to follow your health care provider's instructions to know when you should come back to school," Smith-Hinchey said. "We're not going to exclude children for an occasional cough or a runny nose, things like that, but if you have two or more symptoms and you're not feeling well at school, we're always going to call a parent and talk to them about their child's baseline."
Understanding when to keep children home can be tricky, especially if they have allergies, Hart said. It doesn't get easier when considering what children miss while out of school.
"Are they just sniffly, do they have allergies?" she said. "Is it an actual cold that they have? And then, yeah, you don't want them getting behind either. My kids are in elementary school, so they do a lot of hands-on things. It's not like they're in high school where they sit there and read more out of the books and do tests."
Determining when to visit the doctor's office also can be a gray area, Smith-Hinchey said. Underlying health concerns like diabetes can change how soon a child needs to see a doctor, which highlights the need for each parent to know their children's medical behaviors.
The chances of keeping students in good health and able to attend school can be improved to some degree by setting strong precedents, like getting enough sleep and washing hands adequately, Smith-Hinchey said.
"The best gift you can give your child is their education," she said. "The way you can keep your children healthy is by making sure they have adequate sleep every night, that they're getting good physical exercise every day, that they're eating a healthy diet. All of those things are going to help improve your immune system and prevent you from getting sick."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.