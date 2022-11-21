MWSU nurse providing a vaccine shot (copy)

Ron Fisher, right, receives his COVID-19 booster and flu shots from Missouri Western State University nursing student Ashley Irwin in this file photo from an October vaccine clinic at Civic Arena. Flu season already is hitting hard, but Dr. Karl Kosse of Kosse Pediatrics said he still expects it to progress through the spring like normal.

Flu season has started in Missouri, with numbers already at a level not seen in the past few years until the end of December.

There were more than 1,700 flu cases reported in Missouri during the first week of November, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. That's five to six weeks earlier than those numbers were seen in 2019 and 2021.

