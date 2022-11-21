Ron Fisher, right, receives his COVID-19 booster and flu shots from Missouri Western State University nursing student Ashley Irwin in this file photo from an October vaccine clinic at Civic Arena. Flu season already is hitting hard, but Dr. Karl Kosse of Kosse Pediatrics said he still expects it to progress through the spring like normal.
Flu season has started in Missouri, with numbers already at a level not seen in the past few years until the end of December.
There were more than 1,700 flu cases reported in Missouri during the first week of November, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. That's five to six weeks earlier than those numbers were seen in 2019 and 2021.
The significant impact is only expected to get worse with families gathering for Thanksgiving, said Sarah Sass, a nurse practitioner with Peacock Pediatrics.
"We are worried about, with the holidays coming around, we're already seeing big numbers," she said. "I think my biggest concern is (that) the emergency departments are at capacity. Children's Mercy is having a hard time keeping up with the numbers."
Getting in to see a doctor is tough because of how full emergency rooms are, said Dr. Karl Kosse of Kosse Pediatrics.
"They can't because there's no capacity. There's no place to go," he said. "If you go to urgent care, you're going to wait about four hours. You go to the emergency room, they're already overflowing, and most likely you're not going to be seen in a clinic."
Being sick over the holidays could make it necessary to stay home instead of going to see family, Country Club, Missouri, resident Jakey Lian said. It's an issue his son already dealt with a few weeks ago, Lian said.
"Our whole family, unfortunately, got sick over Halloween, so like, we were not able to take our son out and trick-or-treat," he said. "We really did want to bring him to my in-laws, just to show off the costume but we didn't want to bring him out."
The best way people can reduce flu risks is by getting their immunizations if they haven't yet, Kosse said. People should stay home if they feel sick but there is no need to panic, he said.
"If you're sick, avoid going out and that's that's about all I can say," he said. "I don't think we all need to mask up. I don't think we need to shut down Thanksgiving."
Even though flu season started early, Kosse said he doesn't expect it to end early.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.