Drug overdose deaths are being linked to mental health struggles, according to many experts, and the issue is especially prevalent among men.
According to a national study, research found that men were two to three times more likely to die of drug overdoses than women from 2020 to 2021.
Researchers found the rates overall for opioid deaths were 29 per 100,000 men. There were 11 deaths per 100,000 women.
Local experts say there are many reasons why this is the case, but mental health may be one of the main reasons why.
Bonnie Baur, medical receptionist for St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing, said when it comes to reaching out, there is a stigma surrounding men receiving help.
“They want to seem strong and supportive to their families. But unfortunately, it’s at a cost, because whenever you mask any kind of feeling, that will come out in substance use, (which) makes it hard to reach out for resources,” Baur said. “It’s really the best way to help these guys, because reaching out, compiling all of your resources into one and doing something just for yourself to become whole again.”
While the national study highlights overdose deaths for men, women are also suffering from the same problem. Baur said the issue is much larger than the gender breakdown when it comes to overdose deaths, especially when a person’s mental health is involved.
In 2021, there were nearly 107,000 people in the United States died from drug overdoses.
Baur said trying to get people to reach out for help for these problems is easier said than done.
“I’ve seen a lot of people suffering with mental health, and they will not reach out to anyone. They don’t trust the therapists, the psychiatrists, the counselors that are there for them,” Baur said. “Trying to push someone to do something that they don’t want to do, it’s never going to work.”
While it might be difficult for men and women to reach out for help, combating drug addiction is a long battle, and it can start with fighting a person’s stresses.
“Stress is hard and we all have it. A lot of us take it in different ways. Find your place and if you need help with that, talk to people and reach out,” Baur said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.