After Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called a special legislative session, most of the focus has been on passing a Federal Reimbursement Act, which is one of the main sources of Medicaid funding. That process is now in the hands of the state House.
The FRA is usually routinely extended through, but this year there was a hiccup as several lawmakers expressed concern with abortion-related practices being funded, the state Senate was able to avoid a disagreement regarding IUDs and pass a bill without taking away contraception funding.
State Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, said the tax needs to get improved so that Parson does not remove money from the current budget.
“We ended up with a three-year extension on the FRA, and the governor wanted a five-year extension ... we tried that but ended up with a three-year extension and I think the house will look favorably on it,” Hegeman said.
Pat Dilon, Mosaic Life Care Chief Government and Community Officer said this will ensure essential programs in Northwest Missouri such as nursing homes receive the necessary funding.
“Medicaid takes up 40% of the budget, but in reality the FRA takes up the lion’s share of that,” Dilon said. “It’s just a critical piece of legislation to help continue to cover Medicaid folks in our community.”
Medicaid Expansion in Missouri is also in the balance as the funding wasn’t approved after the voters passed the expansion. Missouri Lawmakers argued that there was not a specific funding source and the decision is now going through the Missouri appeal court process.
Dilon said the hospital continues to support the expansion that would provide more care for a quarter of a million more Missourians, he said he believes Missouri can fund the expansion and eventually will see a positive trend on the budget after a couple of years.
“I think the governor put $130 million into his budget, which they (legislatures) chose not to go with, but they did set aside I believe $500 million just in case they lost the court case, so they have the funds set aside, it’s just a matter of going ahead and implementing it,” Dilon said.
