As the cost of insulin increases across the country, officials with the Missouri Pharmacy Association say that distributors are to blame for the rise.
Ron Fitzwater, Chief Executive Officer for the Missouri Pharmacy Association, said prices increases are occurring for many drugs across the state — specifically insulin — due to drug distributors.
“I think what we find is it’s another symptom of the middlemen having placed themselves between manufacturers and patients and they are just wreaking havoc on our health care system, “ Fitzwater said.
Fitzwater said states throughout the Midwest — including Missouri — are looking at options to fight these high costs through legislative measures. He said oftentimes priority placing requires rebates, which can drive up prices.
“I think addressing the rebate issue federally would help. We’re trying to address it in a very narrow piece just to get some language into Missouri law to begin looking at it, but the rebate piece is huge,” Fitzwater said.
Locally, Rogers Pharmacy and Northwest Health Services Pharmacy aren’t seeing as high of prices for insulin due to the federal 340B Drug Pricing Program. The program allows for pricing options to be more affordable for community healthcare systems.
“We’re kind of an exception to the rule. We are a contracted 340B pharmacy, which means we can offer insulin and other expensive items at a greatly affordable price,” Rex Robinson, Rogers Pharmacist said.
Robinson said despite not having as big of an issue with prices at Rogers, he knows there are some definite flaws to the supply chain.
“The supply chain is a huge issue. Insulin has gone up like 350% over the last 10 to 15 years, and where that money is going is unsure. The manufacturer claims that they’re not raising it that much. So that would lead to the middlemen, I know it is not coming from the pharmacies, because I’m from that end,” Robinson said.
Miranda Phillips, Northwest Health Pharmacy director said pricing would be a huge issue for their customers if the 340B was not in place.
“If that went away, a good amount of our patients would have a lot of trouble paying for the medications, and unfortunately a lot of them might just go off of it or try to extend it or not get it some months because they can’t afford it,” Phillips said.
