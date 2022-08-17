An FDA standard taking effect this fall should make it easier for those who need hearing aids to get them.
An estimated 35.7 million Americans 18 or older suffer from hearing loss, but less than 30% of people dealing with the issue use some sort of assistance device, according to the National Institute for Deafness and Other Disorders.
The new rule allows the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids.
It's a promising sign for a health aspect that often goes overlooked, but there are more changes needed for the future, said Brent Hoffart, owner and certified senior adviser of Home Instead.
"There's still a lot of work to be done," he said. "The hearing aid should be covered to some extent on every insurance plan in America, and ... there are countries that cover hearing aids and their insurance offerings, whether public or private. But it's definitely something that America needs to get on board with, especially with our aging population."
The FDA change applies only to air conduction hearing aids, but not all people who need hearing devices might use that type, Hoffart said.
"I'm not a huge fan of those sound amplifiers," he said. "It really doesn't help in crowded environments or any time there's background noise."
Hoffart was able to pursue other options for his hearing aids, but not everyone has the same luxury, and the devices can cost thousands of dollars. Add in that customers must be 18 or older, and there still are a variety of hurdles that make getting hearing aids a significant challenge, Hoffart said.
Hearing loss often is associated with old age, but it can affect children and young people, depending on the cause, said Hoffart, who uses hearing aids himself.
"If the technology is there, let's give them access to the technology," he said. "It's going to keep getting better and better and better. And we now have apps on our phones that control these devices and in noisy environments. You can change the settings, and it's just unbelievable the technology that exists."
