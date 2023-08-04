Mosaic issued a statement Friday that medical professionals attributed the death to cardiac issues. Tangen's family did not want an autopsy performed but authorized the release of additional information on the cause of death, Mosaic said in a statement.
Tangen lived in Riverside, Missouri, and had extended family in Horton, Kansas.
The woman's 9-year-old daughter, Kyla, said in a recorded interview with Mosaic that her mother was a devoted Chiefs fan and that she was brave and worked hard.
"She would always, I mean always, come home with a smile on her face," the daughter said in the interview clip released by Mosaic.
Kyla went on to say that her mother's death has been difficult for the family.
"I'm doing a lot better," she said. "I think it's the amount of people wanting to support the family and keep you in your prayers. It really lifts you up."
A trust has been created in Kyla’s name through the Union State Bank of Horton, 301 E. 15th St., Horton, KS, 66439. Online donations can be made to givesendgo.com/Krtangentrust.
Mosaic spokeswoman Joey Austin said it may never be known whether heat played a role in the woman's death. Temperatures had reached into triple digits the week before but had begun to moderate. Temperatures were in the mid to upper 70s during the open practice last Sunday.
Austin said Mosaic and other entities conducted an after-incident report following the death and determined that Tangen received prompt and appropriate medical attention. But Austin said organizers have decided to get additional "response bags" with automated external defibrillators, CPR face shields, blankets and other materials due to the large crowds at camp.
"We just don't want to waste time if we ever need it again," Austin said.
It is believed that Tangen died at Missouri Western, before she was transferred to the hospital a few blocks way.
