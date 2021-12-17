The Family Guidance Center will be opening a new behavioral-based urgent care facility at 4906 Frederick Ave. across the street from Meierhoffer Funeral Home.
The urgent care center, which is scheduled to be open in June, is designed to provide services with behavioral health experts for all those that come in on a walk-in basis. The center will be open evenings, seven days a week. The goal is to try to help people before crises arise and an emergency room visit is necessary.
Family Guidance Center co-CEO Kristie Hannon said this clinic will serve a big need in St. Joseph.
"We view the behavioral health urgent care clinic as a necessary addition because we know that people are having concerns about accessing psychiatry and accessing medication-assisted treatment or substance use services in our community," Hannon said.
The center will have nurses, counselors and behavioral health professionals, along with a sliding payment scale that makes care affordable. Hannon said having early, accessible care for people is important.
"A lot of times, people do end up in the emergency room currently when they have a behavioral health care need, and Mosaic is a fantastic partner, and they have an excellent behavioral health team in place to help people when they're there, but the goal is to get people into care before they're in a crisis and they're saying, 'I need to be in a hospital'," Hannon said.
Shirlee Lyons, the program director for the new center, said she is excited to provide the services and give people the personalized care they need from behavioral health professionals.
"It's to help to get that immediate access when (they) need it ... (to) have the services now," Lyons said.
The building that the Family Guidance Center is moving into was formally a clinic, but the center has plans to remodel in order to make it fully adequate for its goals and mission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.