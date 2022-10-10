Jen Osborn, Family Guidance Center director of clinical quality, works at her desk Monday afternoon at FGC. Many people don’t realize that FGC works throughout Northwest Missouri, but the agency has been working to increase its footprint at locations in Maryville and Cameron, Osborn said.
Family Guidance Center often is associated with mental health services in St. Joseph, but it flies under the radar as a resource for the rest of Northwest Missouri.
That’s why the agency is making it a focus for World Mental Health Day and trying to increase awareness about services throughout the region, FGC Director of Clinical Quality Jen Osborn said.
“I think that most of the time, that people identify Family Guidance Center with St. Joseph,” she said. “While I know that we have the two locations in Maryville and Cameron, I don’t think that people have identified Family Guidance Center with behavioral health.”
One of FGC’s priorities is partnering with schools to increase behavioral health among children, Osborn said. “So, we’ll be hiring a youth behavioral health liaison, and they call them YBHLs, (who) will be addressing Nodaway and Andrew counties.”
“We’re actually expanding our behavioral health liaisons across the state, and we’re expanding that to address the youth population,” she said.
In addition to having satellite locations, FGC also has several employees who work outside the office(s). Being mobile helps employees get to their locations sooner in a crisis situation, Osborn said.
“If there is a crisis, that absolutely can make a huge difference for the consumer, for their family and for the providers that are also caring for that person,” she said. “That’s a really stressful situation, so we want to be able to respond effectively to those crises that come up.”
It also increases comfortability by not forcing patients to leave home. Increasing patients’ comfort level is important because it can make the difference in whether they seek care, Osborn said.
“We’re able to talk to people in a way that is, I mean, naturally more comfortable,” she said. “I feel like we’re able to understand individuals a lot better whenever they’re in their natural environment.”
