Jen Osborn, Family Guidance Center director of clinical quality, works at her desk Monday afternoon at FGC. Many people don’t realize that FGC works throughout Northwest Missouri, but the agency has been working to increase its footprint at locations in Maryville and Cameron, Osborn said.

Family Guidance Center often is associated with mental health services in St. Joseph, but it flies under the radar as a resource for the rest of Northwest Missouri.

That’s why the agency is making it a focus for World Mental Health Day and trying to increase awareness about services throughout the region, FGC Director of Clinical Quality Jen Osborn said.

