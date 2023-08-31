Tammy Smith Hinchey

Sicknesses like COVID, flu, colds and strep are common in schools as seasons change. Tammy Smith Hinchey, health services coordinator for the St. Joseph School District, says parents need to teach kids good hygiene practices to keep them from catching and spreading illness. 

 Harry Loomis | News-Press NOW

As the school year gets up and running, parents can use lessons learned since 2020 to keep their families healthy.

Since the pandemic hit, keeping illness at bay has become more of a priority. While the focus on health has become more prevalent, Tammy Smith Hinchey, health services coordinator for the St. Joseph School District, says that the ways to stop sicknesses like COVID-19, strep, the flu and colds have largely remained the same.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.