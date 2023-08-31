Sicknesses like COVID, flu, colds and strep are common in schools as seasons change. Tammy Smith Hinchey, health services coordinator for the St. Joseph School District, says parents need to teach kids good hygiene practices to keep them from catching and spreading illness.
As the school year gets up and running, parents can use lessons learned since 2020 to keep their families healthy.
Since the pandemic hit, keeping illness at bay has become more of a priority. While the focus on health has become more prevalent, Tammy Smith Hinchey, health services coordinator for the St. Joseph School District, says that the ways to stop sicknesses like COVID-19, strep, the flu and colds have largely remained the same.
"The most important thing you can do for your children is just to teach them good hygiene and handwashing," Smith Hinchey said. "Teach them to cough into their elbow instead of out into the air."
COVID cases have been on the rise nationally in recent weeks and other sicknesses will start to pick up around October. Health experts say it's never too early to start taking care of your body to build up a defense against illness.
"It's important that we go ahead and start loading up on the water now so that our bodies are ready to fight the viruses," said Debra Bradley, director of the St. Joseph Health Department. "Especially when we move indoors and are closer to each other, like when school starts and we have our holidays coming up. It puts a lot of people at risk."
Flu and COVID shots, which are not required in schools, are another way to ward off illness. With those, timing is important.
"Our flu season in the Midwest runs from October through March, sometimes April," Bradley said. "We don't usually hit our peak until February or March, so if you get it too early, your vaccine may wane before we hit our peak."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.