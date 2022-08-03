Eye impairments tricky to catch among children
It's Children's Eye Health and Safety Month, and almost 7% of children in the U.S. under age 18 have been diagnosed with a vision condition, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vision issues often can go unnoticed in a child's early life because the symptoms aren't always easy to notice. That's why it's important to start regular checkups early, said Dr. Steven Rosenak, an optometrist at Optical Options in St. Joseph.

