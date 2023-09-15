Local health experts are encouraging St. Joseph residents to take precautions early to stay healthy as respiratory virus season approaches.
According to a modeling forecast released Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention project that this season is going to be similar to last year, with cases of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 all having an effect on the health care system.
The season, which is typically monitored from October through May, is another opportunity to remember some of the essential for keeping you and your family healthy.
"The best preventative way to stay healthy is get plenty of rest, eat healthy, get exercise," said Debra Bradley, director of the St. Joseph Health Department. "But then also do the additional things that we talk about, like washing your hands, staying home. Cover your arm for your sneeze. We do encourage people who may be sick to consider wearing a mask when they're in public or have to go to work."
One way that some try to avoid illness is by getting vaccinated. While the best time for the flu shot is around October due to the sickness peaking later, health experts say residents can get the COVID booster as soon as they would like.
"If you're going to get this new COVID booster, they say to get it as soon as it's available," Bradley said. "It does have to be two months since your last booster."
Taking safety precautions are even more important for those who have conditions that make them vulnerable to respiratory illnesses.
"The CDC has specifically said that individuals who are older or who identify as immunocompromised might want to take a higher interest in the vaccine," Bradley said. "Just to try to help minimize the risk of hospitalizations or even deaths."
