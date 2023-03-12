Experts share tips to prevent sport injuries

Fred Shonkwiler, a physical therapist at Spine and Sport Physical Therapy, discusses the importance of proper training in athletes.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

Spring sports have kicked into gear and experts say training all year and being involved in multiple sports is key to preventing common injuries.

“Training and conditioning is really a year-round process and one of the most important things for athletes is multisport,” said Fred Shonkwiler, Spine and Sport Physical Therapy owner. “When it's soccer season, play soccer. When it's basketball season, play basketball. You change sports so that changes the forces that's going through your joints and there’s a variety.”

