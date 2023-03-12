Spring sports have kicked into gear and experts say training all year and being involved in multiple sports is key to preventing common injuries.
“Training and conditioning is really a year-round process and one of the most important things for athletes is multisport,” said Fred Shonkwiler, Spine and Sport Physical Therapy owner. “When it's soccer season, play soccer. When it's basketball season, play basketball. You change sports so that changes the forces that's going through your joints and there’s a variety.”
Once the season has started, conditioning should be continued daily.
“Game days and competition is a little bit different than your everyday practice,” Shonkwiler said. “The weeks of practice before a game, athletes should start training their bodies to be ready for that level of competition. It’s going to make a big difference in how your body recovers.”
Shonkwiler said sports specialization is becoming a more common thing for young athletes as they prefer to focus on a single-sport year-round.
Experts say these types of athletes are more prone to physical injuries as well as psychological stress and rest and recovery are the best ways to overcome this.
“Young athletes especially don’t realize this but rest and recovery is also the key to injury prevention," Shonkwiler said. “Your body goes through wear and tear and repetition. Repetition needs to recover.”
Danny Butterfield, head coach of the Pony Express Track Club, said overtraining and avoiding rest leads to young athletes coming into his office with serious injuries that would be expected in someone in their 30s or 40s.
“A lot of these kids are baby giraffes going through puberty,” he said. “The problem with that is coaches try to push those kids as hard as the older kids. That's where you're going to get a lot of the injuries simply because the body is not prepared to have those kinds of stresses.”
Butterfield said there are many for ensuring students stay healthy while competing, including nutrition as well as hiring a personal trainer who understands the mechanics of the body.
“It takes a long time to learn and to teach these athletes,” he said. “Many parents prefer to get their child a personal trainer to help with their athletic development and that is a great decision. The most important thing is making sure kids are being trained according to their age and getting the proper nutrition. The hard work means nothing if you’re not fueling your body correctly.”
Shonkwiler wants athletes to remember the most important rule in competing is to have fun.
“Once the joy is gone, the burnout will soon follow,” he said. “Sports shouldn’t be something that’s taking a toll on you. Train hard and do your best but enjoy it."
