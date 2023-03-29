Social media having affect on children

St. Joseph Health Department Health Educator Jada Johnson discusses concerns with young children using social media.

Proposed bills across the country, including in Missouri, are aiming to limit children’s access to social media due to negative health impacts. 

One recent study highlights how social media is linked to eating disorders in young girls and boys largely due to the number of social comparisons being made online. Local experts say there needs to be a balance for kids. 

