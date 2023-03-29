Proposed bills across the country, including in Missouri, are aiming to limit children’s access to social media due to negative health impacts.
One recent study highlights how social media is linked to eating disorders in young girls and boys largely due to the number of social comparisons being made online. Local experts say there needs to be a balance for kids.
“Social media can really impact your overall mental health and how you view your view yourself,” said Jada Johnson, an educator with the St. Joseph Health Department. “When you’re spending so much time on it, it can become a continuous negative cycle.”
Experts said there has been an increase in younger individuals, including children who are 9 and 10 years old, joining social media, and they can be influenced by content like weight loss challenges and dangerous diets.
“It’s important that people take what they see on social media with a grain of salt,” Johnson said. “Something that works for someone else may not work for you. You may be seeing people online who look a certain way, but a lot of those photos are being edited and photoshopped, which younger kids may not realize.”
Nearly 10% of the world’s population in the United States is affected by an eating disorder.
Johnson suggested that parents take the time to talk to their children about social media literacy, which can combat eating disorders.
“Since there are so many young kids joining social media, that’s kind of where parents need to step in,” Johnson said. “Maybe limit their social media use to two hours a day and stressing the importance of not following people you may not know in real life.”
Officials also said it is important to understand when you may need to take some time away from social media use.
“If you notice you’re getting too deeply involved and basing your entire lifestyle and health around what you're seeing on social media, that’s when you need to take a step back,” Johnson said. “Take time to get your mental health right and focus on what works best for you instead of others.”
