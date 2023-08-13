As student-athletes get ready for their seasons to start back up, local experts are reminding kids and teens to know their limits and put health first.
For students, the summer months may go by quickly, but experts say even a few months can have an impact on the body of a student-athlete if they haven’t been active all summer.
Overtraining is common for athletes who didn’t spend their summer staying in shape, and this can cause many physical issues for an athlete year-round.
“A lot of times if you go, say 0% to 100% for effort, then a lot of times you can put those tissues at risk of tears or strains or sprains,” said Kevin Luke, clinic director of SERC Physical Therapy. “This is because they haven’t done anything for two or three months so you kind of have to ease back into it and start building yourself back up to that level.”
Luke said whether you’re a star quarterback, or someone who’s mastered the game of baseball, all athletes are prone to injury if they aren’t consistent with their training.
“People don’t expect injuries to happen to them because they’ve been doing a sport for so long, but it happens to everyone,” he said. “I see a lot of overuse injuries happen in pitchers who throw a lot and the same can be said for quarterbacks who are constantly throwing the ball and running. You have to build your tissue tolerance back up to the level it was at when you were exercising consistently.”
When getting back into a physical routine, experts suggest athletes stay hydrated, stretch daily and know when their body needs a break.
“Overheating is something that happens to athletes too often, especially in these warmer months,” Luke said. “Blurry vision, excessive sweating and feeling lightheaded are all signs to watch for when you’re exercising. At that point, it’s best to listen to your body and focus on recovering.”
Luke said summer shouldn’t be all about sports, but adding exercise into a daily routine is the best option for athletes’ bodies and health.
“A lot of these schools have summer fitness programs for athletes and it’s best to try and participate in as many of those as you can,” he said. “Coaches will really appreciate it, of course, but it’s also best for your health and can help prevent injuries.”
