Substance abuse is a growing concern nationwide, and officials want to ensure those dealing with it explore every resource available to help, which can include physical activity.
A recent study found that people who exercise while dealing with addiction treatment programs were more likely to stay on track with recovery compared to those who don’t.
Dr. Dustin Smith, a physician at St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing, said many patients he’s had that have dealt with addiction said having a routine and activities to do helped shift their focus away from drug use.
“I think the one thing that should be considered is that no single solution for substance use should be held out as the only solution,” Smith said. “But what we're looking at here is something to increase the odds of success and there are numerous studies that show that physical activity has a positive effect on depression, anxiety and the symptoms that correlate with substance use.”
Though there are many forms of treatment for addiction, including medicated assisted treatment, experts believe a natural remedy like exercise can be just as good, if not better, for recovery.
“While I am a big proponent of medication-assisted treatment, the analogy I use with patients sometimes is what happens when the medication factory has a problem?” he said. “Or what happens when there's a delay in shipment? We have to have other plans in place in order to facilitate that ongoing success and recovery.”
Kyle Swartz is a certified personal trainer at Crunch Fitness, and he said there are a few reasons why physical activity can help with addiction, and one reason he wants to stress is how it releases endorphins in the brain.
“It's proven that exercise helps release the endorphins in your brain that can kind of get messed up with doing drugs or being addicted to some other type of chemical,” said Swartz.
He also said people dealing with addiction will notice when they take on a physical lifestyle, they have an increased self-esteem.
“Not only does it keep your mind off of the bad habits that you have in your life, but it also replaces the bad habits with good ones that help boost your self-esteem. You’ll start to notice you feel better about yourself.”
Swartz said the road to recovery may not be easy for many, which is why surrounding yourself with new activities that involve getting better can keep people in a positive mindset.
“There’s no doubt that the road to recovery can be bumpy,” he said. “Which is why you need other things to do. The gym is full of good people with like-minded attitudes and they all want to better themselves. So, I think putting yourself in an environment that is positive and being around positive people helps with that.”
Experts say that people don’t have to spend a lot of money on a gym membership or exercise equipment. Just going for a walk 15 to 20 minutes a day can have a positive effect and even reduce anxiety.
The next time someone may be dealing with addiction, other activities like exercising should be one of the first options a person considers.
“If you find yourself struggling with addiction, lace up your shoes and elevate your heart rate,” Swartz said. “As little as 30 minutes a day can make drastic changes to your health and recovery.”
