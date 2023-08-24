As the oppressive heat continues, Buchanan County EMS crews are reminding people to stay hydrated to prevent heat-related illnesses.
EMS services are seeing an increase in calls this week as more people are being affected by the extreme weather.
“We know when there’s going to be heat like this, we’re going to run more of those calls so we prepare ourselves,” said Andrew King, Buchanan County EMS paramedic. “When we have these record-breaking, dangerous heat levels, it can affect anybody a lot more than usual and we’re seeing it in all ages and all populations from young to old, healthy to unhealthy.”
When it comes to this week’s heat related calls, EMS crews said they’ve been able to respond in a timely matter by working with surrounding fire crews as well.
“Both St. Joe fire and surrounding community fire departments (are) so imperative because they can get to the patient a lot of times before we do just based off location and availability,” King said. “We’re doing things like making sure we have cool racks, extra ice packs on board, and extra fluids if we need to replace fluids. We’re doing all these things to make sure that during these dangerous heat times, we’re extra prepared.”
Officials say people who exercise or work outdoors may think they’re used to the heat, but this week’s weather has produced higher heat that isn’t common for the area and it’s important to take precaution, especially for those with underlying health conditions.
“When you’re working outside in this kind of heat, you’ve got to be hydrated,” King said. “You’ve got to have that reserve in your body because the more you sweat, the more you’re going to deplete. If you’re somebody that only drinks a bottle of water a day or a cup of water a day, you can’t do that in this kind of heat.”
While hydration is important, officials are cautioning people to monitor their water intake after a woman in Indiana made national headlines when she died from consuming too much water.
King said the amount of water a person should consume a day depends on a person’s health and age, but on average, it is suggested than men drink 15 cups a day and 11 cups for women.
Sports drinks are just as important as water during this time as they can replace electrolytes and salts for those who are profusely sweating.
“If you’re outdoors having a workout, Gatorade is fine to have,” he said. “But things like pop, caffeine, alcohol, those are going to be worse for you when you’re out in the heat. That’s going to dehydrate you.”
Health officials are reminding people to pay attention to their body and know the signs that heat exhaustion may be approaching when outdoors.
“If you notice that you’ve stopped sweating or you’re starting to get dizzy or lightheaded, then get out of the heat,” King said. “Try to avoid the hottest part of the day, which is around noon to five, and be outside earlier in the morning or later in the evenings.”
