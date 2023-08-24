First responders see rise in heat-related calls
As the oppressive heat continues, Buchanan County EMS crews are reminding people to stay hydrated to prevent heat-related illnesses.

EMS services are seeing an increase in calls this week as more people are being affected by the extreme weather.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

