FILE - Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in December 2022. Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed.
FILE - Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper, File)
Buffalo Bills players react as teammate Damar Hamlin is examined during the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday in Cincinnati.
An emergency medical situation during a football game on Monday that left Bills player Damar Hamlin in critical condition is spotlighting the importance of urgency among first responders.
Emergency crews that were on standby for the matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills responded to the field after Hamlin collapsed due to a hit to the chest during a tackle, which was later determined a cardiac arrest event, according to the Buffalo Bills.
In Buchanan County, EMS Executive Director Wallace Patrick said those that work for EMS are trained for this scenario during sporting events.
"We provide coverage to the extent that we can, but we try and have ambulances at all the major sporting events around the county," Patrick said.
This also includes working with the Kansas City Chiefs for training camp.
Patrick said that during training camp, an ambulance with advanced life care capabilities must be on site to provide the proper treatment.
The NFL hires an outside company that puts EMS providers, team doctors and athletic trainers through a verification process that gives a score on what the group does well and what they can improve on.
Patrick said the group that provides the service during camp does well in this verification.
"I'm proud to say that the people that we have involved are doing this and we do quite well," Patrick said.
At training camp, first responders are in close proximity to the training and medical staff on the field. Patrick explained the protocols that the EMS trains for if it were needed.
"We immediately respond to the scene. The trainers are trained to assess the patient, and if there is a need for CPR to start, they will get pads out of the way. They will remove the face mask," Patrick said.
Patrick said the on-field training staff will respond to the scene until the arrival of EMS.
"In conjunction, as soon as we arrive, we assess the patient after getting information from their training staff, and then we would start our CPR, gain control of the airway and we would place (an automated external defibrillator) on them if that was a cardiac event ... the EMS has responsibility once we take control of that patient," Patrick said.
It was reported during the broadcast on ESPN that Hamlin received CPR for over nine minutes. Patrick said that the time frame of effective CPR depends on a number of factors.
"I've been involved in CPR that went on for 30 to 40 minutes. It depends on the patient. It depends on the situation," he said. "But CPR is one of those things that is so vital now because you're recirculating that oxygenated blood, even though they're not breathing on their own, there's still residual oxygen in the blood."
Hamlin was hit in a way that led to "the perfect storm," Patrick said, meaning the impact was at such a specific moment that Hamlin's heart stopped.
"The heart is vulnerable for this activity ... they call it a concussion ... it just thumps the heart enough during that little millisecond time frame there and stops the heart's electrical activity," Patrick said. "You would have to hit them in a place over the heart where that electricity would be flowing and make that stop of that pathway," Patrick said.
Patrick said that one thing that people can take away from this particular occurrence is the importance of learning CPR.
"Our schools here in Buchanan County have AEDs. Their athletic training staff is trained on the AED use and CPR use, so our children are being taken care of," Patrick said. "But it's important for parents to realize that these events could happen at home, so knowing CPR is always a good thing."
