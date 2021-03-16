Buchanan County EMS responds to more than a thousand calls a month.
People sometimes decline service because they can't afford the bills that follow, but that shouldn't keep anyone from receiving the help they need, EMS Executive Director Wally Patrick said.
The billing service Buchanan County EMS uses works with patients to make sure they can afford the trip to the hospital and help set up payments if needed, he said.
Compensation is an afterthought for paramedics because their top priority is administering care, Patrick said.
"Could you stay home and drive your own car?" he said. "Maybe, maybe not. If there is that question in there, we want to be there to assist you and make sure you are safely transported to a facility that can take care of you."
There usually are around five calls a week where patients refuse care, Patrick said. If patients refuse care then responders have limited options for how they can proceed.
"You occasionally run into the individual who does have some illness or injury and doesn't want to go," he said. "And we advise them that they should go, and they make the decision and they're adults and they're not in any way impaired to the point where they can't make an informed decision. We can only advise at that point."
It becomes problematic when they clearly need assistance or wait until the ambulance is en route to the hospital to decline service.
"Where it becomes a real problem is where we do transport and then halfway through transport the paramedic hears the dreaded words, 'I'm changing my mind, stop and let me out,'" Patrick said. "Those are the ones that are an issue because we were transporting an individual that we felt needed to go to the hospital and for whatever reason the individual has decided they don't want to go to the hospital, but it's halfway through the process."
The only times paramedics don't need approval to provide assistance is when the patient is a minor with no parent or guardian present, or when the patient is impaired or unconscious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.