There has been some confusion regarding access to emergency contraception after Missouri established a trigger law banning most abortions in response to the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
Missouri is outlawing all abortions in the state, even in cases of rape or incest, and the only exception is severe health risks.
St. Luke’s Health Kansas City said in a statement Wednesday that it would resume offering the medication known as the morning-after pill, a day after it told The Kansas City Star that its Missouri hospitals would halt emergency contraception.
It did so after the state’s attorney general issued a statement saying unequivocally that emergency contraception is not illegal under the abortion ban that was enacted minutes after the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Mosaic Life Care, the lone hospital in St. Joseph, which also has locations in Albany and Maryville, said guidelines are continuing as normal in regard to what’s best for patients’ health.
An official statement from the hospital states, “The needs of the patient come first, and Mosaic leadership has complete confidence in our providers and supports their choices as determined in the sacred patient-provider relationship.”
Gov. Mike Parson, R-Mo., tweeted on Wednesday and said, “Missouri law has not changed the legality of contraceptives. Contraceptives are not abortions and are not affected by the Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act.”
Northwest Health Services pharmacy locations are still stocked with contraception options including Plan B.
“Missouri House Bill 126, the abortion ‘trigger law does not prohibit the use of plan B or contraception,’” Northwest Health services included in a statement.
State Sen. Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City, is concerned about the interpretation of the law as she tweeted Wednesday, “Reasonable minds can disagree on the interpretation of the law, but it remains ambiguous until the court makes a definitive ruling, as we saw last week there’s no guarantee the court will rule the way we think they should.”
By the time of publication, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, as well as the Missouri Hospital Association, did not return requests for comment.
