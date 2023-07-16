Emergency bill extends Medicaid care for new moms

Victoria Masucci, a nurse with the Buchanan County Social Welfare Board, stocks shelves earlier this week at the agency. Newly passed legislation extends the time Missouri mothers can stay on Medicaid after having a child from 60 days to 12 months.
A recently signed state bill could have major implications for new mothers on Medicaid.
Senate Bill 45, signed earlier this month by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, extends the amount of time that low-income mothers can stay on Medicaid after having a baby, stretching it from 60 days to a full 12 months.
It’s a major boon for new parents, said Deborah Borchers, executive director of the Buchanan County Social Welfare Board.
“That’s something that they don’t have to worry about for a while,” Borchers said. “(It) gives them time after the baby’s born to figure out when we’re going to go for their health care.”
Having several months of additional coverage makes a significant difference because it provides mothers more flexibility before they have to reapply for Medicaid. Now they have time to readjust and figure out what they need. The old process wasn’t so forgiving, Borchers said.
“I’ve got this newborn who’s not sleeping or whatever else, not eating,” she said of the previous standard. “You’re kind of, you know, in a quandary anyhow. But yeah, (then you had) to worry about going down to some place and filling out all this paperwork. So it just takes a lot of pressure off somebody.”
The legislation also expands the ability of first responders to administer drugs to patients after an opioid overdose, among other health care changes.
SB 45 has taken immediate effect, as opposed to many of the bills Parson signed recently that won’t be active until Aug. 28.
Not waiting until August demonstrates how seriously state politicians were treating the bill’s contents, Borchers said.
“There were a lot of issues that they were trying to fix within this bill,” she said. “Therefore, they want it to take effect right away. I mean, August is not that far off, but if you’re someone who has a baby between now and then, that could make a big difference.”
