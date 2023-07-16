Emergency bill extends Medicaid care for new moms
A recently signed state bill could have major implications for new mothers on Medicaid.

Senate Bill 45, signed earlier this month by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, extends the amount of time that low-income mothers can stay on Medicaid after having a baby, stretching it from 60 days to a full 12 months.

