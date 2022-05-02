Construction on the ClearSky rehabilitation hospital in Elwood, Kansas, is well underway, as the 32-bed facility is set to employ close to 100 people when it opens this fall.
Andy Rosen, ClearSky's senior vice president for development, said an October opening is expected for the facility, but supply chain issues could push the project back.
The hospital already has hired CEO Deanna Lamb, who lead Northwest Health Services from 2016 to 2020. Rosen said that they will continue to look for staff, and despite a nationwide health-care worker shortage, he feels they will be able to adequately find employees.
"Given that this is a service that's not offered anywhere nearby in the community, there are a lot of people who really enjoy working in the rehab field, so we think we will attract those people," Rosen said.
Rosen said he wants to make sure the center is providing the best quality of care.
"We've got to have the right team members. It's just a building until you get the people there," Rosen said. "We have a clinical leadership team at the corporate level who will work on training and setting up those systems to make sure that patients are getting the best possible care."
ClearSky will serve both the Elwood and St. Joseph communities, providing longer-term stays for those with health-care needs. The company decided to break ground in Kansas to avoid having to go through Missouri's Certificate of Need process.
