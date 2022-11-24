Ellen Beier working at desk

St. Joseph therapist Ellen Beier works at her desk in her St. Joseph office. A recent study showed evidence that political elections and other events can have a negative impact on people’s well-being, something Beier has seen patients struggle to cope with several times in the past.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Elections have key impacts on daily life, but a new study indicates the impact of political events also could have a heightened impact on psychological well-being.

Major political occurrences have a negative effect on sleep habits, as well as showing increased alcohol consumption, according to a study published in the medical journal Sleep Health. Many participants said they also had heightened stress.

