St. Joseph therapist Ellen Beier works at her desk in her St. Joseph office. A recent study showed evidence that political elections and other events can have a negative impact on people’s well-being, something Beier has seen patients struggle to cope with several times in the past.
Elections have key impacts on daily life, but a new study indicates the impact of political events also could have a heightened impact on psychological well-being.
Major political occurrences have a negative effect on sleep habits, as well as showing increased alcohol consumption, according to a study published in the medical journal Sleep Health. Many participants said they also had heightened stress.
“I do think that it can affect people, especially if they believe solutions to things are political,” said Ellen Beier, a St. Joseph mental health therapist. “Sometimes then it’s a question of can you sort of broaden your view of how problems are solved and also lean into those areas of sort of stability of in your life?”
Handling significant political events could be a factor in maintaining humility and a healthy perspective, Beier said.
People not only sleep less in the time surrounding events like elections, but the quality of sleep also can decrease, according to the study.
Sleep issues are a theme across the board when it comes to counseling, so people should place extra emphasis on maintaining healthy habits in that area, Beier said.
“A lot of clients struggle with sleep in general, she said. “Protecting sleep is, really, a privilege in our lives, and paying attention to what affects our sleep is important.”
One factor not investigated during the study that could prove interesting is the political affiliations of those participating, Beier said.
“I was really curious about the differences and how it affects people, whether they see themselves in sort of a majority position and whether they see themselves in a minority position politically, so to speak,” she said. “So if you live in an area that leans mostly red and you’re blue, or vice versa, how does that affect your experience of these kinds of things?”
