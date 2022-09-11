Family Guidance Center CEO Kristina Hannon works at her desk Friday. Data shows that binge eating is as common among males as females, but anorexia and bulimia are much more likely among women and girls, Hannon said.
Eating disorders affect nearly 30 million of Americans, and new research shows how children’s struggles with food can lead to issues later in life.
Disordered eating behaviors can be expressed in a variety of ways, and they can become entrenched if left untreated, Family Guidance Center CEO Kristina Hannon said.
“We know that if we don’t address disordered eating behavior, that people are more likely to go down the path towards an eating disorder,” she said. “When I say disordered eating behavior, it’s things like excessive guilt or shame about eating something that a person found to cause them distress. It’s excessive exercise, it’s some of the mindset of, ‘Well, I ate that so now I have to exercise this much.’ It’s restricting certain food groups.”
Binge eating and disordered eating behaviors are just as common in boys as girls, according to a recent study from USC’s Keck School of Medicine.
But not all disorders adhere to the same pattern, Hannon said.
“Anorexia and bulimia are much more prevalent in women,” she said. “Some studies would say approximately 75% of people with anorexia are female and 25% are male.”
Lacking access to consistent, nutrient-rich food can increase a person’s likelihood of having an eating disorder or disordered behavior. People who don’t have regular access to proper nutrition are more likely to binge eat when given the opportunity, Hannon said.
“Tell me what you ate for your last three meals because we want to get at that,” she said. “Not just, ‘What did you last eat?’ Or just asking somebody, ‘Well do you eat three meals a day?’ But people will tell you yes because oftentimes if there’s an issue related to poverty or food insecurity in the home, people are reluctant to talk about that.”
Dieting often is seen as a healthy means of maintaining an “ideal” weight, but taking it to an extreme or starting too young also can be detrimental. When people start trying to diet during adolescence, about 35% end up with a pattern of excessive dieting in the future, Hannon said.
