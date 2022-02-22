This week is National Eating Disorder Awareness Week, but assistance can be tough to come by for St. Joseph residents struggling with the issue.
Though eating disorders impact about 30 million Americans, the issue is sometimes overlooked.
It’s more common than many people realize, and many can misinterpret what qualifies as an eating disorder, Family Guidance Center co-CEO Kristina Hannon said.
“There’s a lot of misinformation out there, misunderstanding about who develops an eating disorder, because when we think eating disorder, you know, we mostly think anorexia and think young, teenage girls. It’s just a stereotype that’s out there. But what we don’t think about are athletes that are struggling.”
Some studies indicate 13.5% of athletes and roughly 13% of women over 50 struggle with eating issues, she said.
Bulimia and anorexia are major contributors, but binge-eating is what the Family Guidance Center deals with most often, Hannon said.
“We live in a super-size kind of culture, right?” she said. “So all the meal portions are huge, and people are used to seeing big portions, and people consume what’s on their plates, in a lot of regards. And so, we treat, really, a lot of binge-eating disorders and people who have high (body mass indexes).”
Part of the difficulty with treatment options is the amount of potential cost, she said. There’s the possibility to need a psychiatrist, therapist, dietician and even meal management, Hannon said.
“A lot of times, by the time people get to a community mental health center, they have already been told, ‘I can’t help you,’ a lot,” she said. “They have been told from other places, ‘You need to go here. You need to try this place.’ And so, they have tried places, and it is very, very difficult to reach out and ask for help for an eating disorder.”
The issue isn’t any easier on a local scale.
There are limited resources in St. Joseph, and sometimes the center has sent people to Colorado for help, Hannon said.
“The treatment options for eating disorders, management and treatment, are really nonexistent in most rural areas,” she said. “We used to have a full-time psychiatric provider to treat eating disorders. She left and returned to an eating disorder treatment (center) in the Kansas City-Metro, which is one of very few.”
In addition to Kansas City, the closest residential treatment options are St. Louis and then Denver, Hannon said.
To circumvent the lack of local options, the Family Guidance Center instead uses other means where it can, like contracting directly with dietitians or by working more closely with a patient’s other medical providers, she said.
