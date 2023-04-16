Customers wait in line to pick up prescriptions last week at Roger's Pharmacy in St. Joseph. A recently proposed bill in the U.S. Senate would require pharmaceutical companies to submit a report for many products when prices increase.
A recently proposed bill would require greater transparency from drug manufacturers about costs, and it could help deter price hikes.
"I believe there needs to be a way to keep them in check, because the average American has so much trouble, in my opinion, most of the time, paying for their drugs," Country Club, Missouri, resident Debbie Wells said. "And I've heard of stories over and over — we all have — that people have to decide every month if they're going to eat ... or they're going to have to hold back because they have to be able to afford the medication."
U.S. Senate Bill 935, introduced by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, would require manufacturers to submit a report to the Department of Health and Human Services for any medication that has a wholesale price of $100 or more if the price increases by at least 10% during a 12-month period or 25% during a 36-month period. Under the proposal, manufacturers have to make their submissions a month before any price change, according to a press release from Baldwin's office.
If passed, the bill would be a positive change because it would lead to more public awareness about the practices of pharmaceutical companies, said registered pharmacist Julie-Marie Nickelson of Roger's Pharmacy.
"Any time we see something that increases transparency between a drug manufacturer or an insurance company and a patient, it's a good thing because there is so much they're able to do behind closed doors," she said.
The bill also would require any justification in an "understandable online format," which Wells says would help patients figure out the best options available.
"It is so confusing, and you really don't know until you get in there what it's going to be," she said. "If there was transparency, and you were aware of that, you could reach out to your doctor ahead of time and actually get a prescription for, maybe, another generic version of the drug."
Even if the bill doesn't pass, the fact that it's being discussed at the national level could point to greater transparency and public awareness in the future, said David Stevenson, owner of Stevenson Family Pharmacy and a registered pharmacist.
"The pricing of prescription medication needs more oversight," he said. "It begins at the manufacturing level, and that's what we're looking at right now is more scrutiny."
The bill wouldn't impose a penalty for raising prices but it would create the possibility for companies to be sued by the government if they didn't provide a report for any changes, Nickelson said.
It also would require manufacturers to provide a report for products that had an annual price above $70,784 in 2021. Just among drugs that treat multiple sclerosis, 11 products cost more than $100,000 a year, according to Baldwin's office.
