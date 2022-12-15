Alcohol and drug misuse has tripled in older Americans

Kristina Hannon, co-CEO at St. Joseph's Family Guidance Center, discusses the growing trends in alcohol- and drug-related deaths in adults 65 and older.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

Deaths from drug and alcohol use are rising among senior citizens, more than tripling in the past two decades.

recent study, from the National Center for Health Statistics, found that drug overdoses in the elderly still are lower than for other age groups but have risen from 2.4 to 8.8 deaths per 10,000 people aged 65 and older between 2000 to 2020. Alcohol-induced deaths in those 65 and older have risen more than 18% from 2019 to 2020. More than 11,000 adults died from alcohol-induced cases in 2020.

