Deaths from drug and alcohol use are rising among senior citizens, more than tripling in the past two decades.
A recent study, from the National Center for Health Statistics, found that drug overdoses in the elderly still are lower than for other age groups but have risen from 2.4 to 8.8 deaths per 10,000 people aged 65 and older between 2000 to 2020. Alcohol-induced deaths in those 65 and older have risen more than 18% from 2019 to 2020. More than 11,000 adults died from alcohol-induced cases in 2020.
The increases are cause for concern, officials say.
“We look at those trend lines to help identify public health concerns and these numbers are increasing significantly,” Kristina Hannon, co-CEO of the Family Guidance Center, said. “When you look at the actual number of overdose deaths people think, 'Oh well, that’s really small, but seeing about 5,000 adults over the age of 65 died by an opioid overdose, that’s still 5,000 lives.”
While the exact cause of the increase in drug misuse hasn’t been pinpointed, experts believe it could be the result of life changes that occur in the elderly such as retirement, grief and loss and new living situations.
With many treatment programs geared towards youth and younger adults, options specifically for older people are more limited.
“A lot of the treatment programs are designed for youth, middle-aged adults or younger adults,” Hannon said. “So, what you’re looking at is treatment for teenagers all the way up to the 40- and 50-year-old demographic without thinking about how uncomfortable it would be for a 70-year-old to come in and share information with someone the same age as their grandchildren.”
Experts say that drug misuse comes into play as many older adults will substitute mental health treatment for seeing a primary care doctor and report physical health complaints.
“Many of these people go in and fail to identify that these physical health complaints are related to a mental health concern,” Hannon said. “You also have to consider that many of these people may have had a substance misuse problem throughout their working years and then they hit retirement. People fail to realize how much of our identity and social network is tied up in our work, so when those things are lost we start to see a lot of people become depressed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.