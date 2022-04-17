The Community Blood Center is still seeking donors as a blood shortage continues.
The blood supply for most blood types sits at a five-day supply, said Chelsey Smith, outreach and communications coordinator for the blood center. The blood supply for Type O is even lower than most at a three- to four-day supply, which falls short of the center’s preferred reserve.
“We need to have a seven-day supply of all blood types on the shelf at all times,” Smith said. “We’ve not reached that goal since the onset of the pandemic. As it stands right now, we’re sitting at around a five-day supply, which still technically means we are in a blood shortage.”
Smith said the shortage is not as critical as it has been in the past. The blood center declared a state of emergency on four occasions in 2021, stating that blood centers across the nation had experienced shortages for the past 19 months. A concern moving forward is the inability to acquire donations in the summer months.
“We struggle to collect around the holidays in the winter and we struggle to collect during summer break when high schools and colleges aren’t in session,” Smith said. “We really struggle to collect during the summer months under normal circumstances, so we are anticipating another drop in collections probably within the coming month or so.”
Blood center officials are hoping they won’t see a sharp decline in donations once the summer months roll around but with roughly 25% of the supply coming from high school and college drives, the likelihood of a decline is plausible.
Smith said the center will continue to educate people on the importance and the simplicity of the blood donation process.
The blood center also is shifting focus to the devastation in Ukraine. For April, the blood center has teamed up with Global Blood Fund and will donate $1 for every person who signs up to donate in support of Ukrainians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.