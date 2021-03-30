Health workers have been labeled superheroes this past year, which gave Doctor’s Appreciation Day extra significance Tuesday.
Dr. Jay McMillen and Dr. George Mulder of the Social Welfare Board's free Westside Clinic said this has been a particularly taxing year for all medical workers and were eager to share their appreciation for all members of the field. McMillen called doctors one part of the treatment team, but he was quick to credit Mosaic Life Care and other area hospitals for helping the Social Welfare Board operate in the past year.
Mulder recalled a visit with a local nursing COVID unit in January.
“Every one of those nurses has had COVID but one,” Mulder said. “I was impressed that all of these people are busy doing this, and every single one of them have had this disease, and it’s a concerted effort of everybody in this system.”
Both Mulder and McMillen work at the Social Welfare Board, which provides free health care for vulnerable members of the community, including the working poor. They have seen the stress of the pandemic firsthand, and like many others they call it a frustrating experience. But they may actually take some of last year’s teachings with them, like wearing a mask.
“Initially it was sort of an intrusion, but it’s just part of doing business now, and I’m probably going to keep doing it because every year I’ve always ended up with two or three bad, bad colds,” McMillen said. “I just think it’s good practice actually.”
Mulder also weighed in on the benefits of wearing a mask, mainly slowing the spread of some illnesses.
“That dramatic reduction in other respiratory illnesses like the flu is incredible,” Mulder said.
The Centers for Disease Control has shown that communities that have taken precautions like wearing masks, social distancing and working from home have had lower flu numbers than societies that have not taken those precautions.
The free clinic located at the Patee Market Health Center still is taking safety precautions like screening patients for COVID-19 on entry, and even though most of the staff have been vaccinated, they are requiring everyone to wear masks inside their facilities.
McMillen is an internal medicine specialist. He went to school at the University of Maryland and the University of Minnesota, and has been practicing in St. Joseph since 1977.
Mulder is a general surgeon. He attended the University of Michigan and the University of Missouri and has been practicing medicine in St. Joseph since 1987.
