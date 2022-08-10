Mosaic Life Care Foundation touted the new $19 million Children’s Discovery Center as a "long-term solution," although some infrastructure plans for the project remain unclear.
In 2019, Mosaic looked at St. Joseph and realized families were leaving town, which ultimately led to the birth of the Children’s Discovery Center.
“It's the chance for us to collectively say we welcome you, we want your young family here and we are willing as a community to come alongside you to support you while you raise your young family and create a home right here in the state of Missouri,” said Julie Gaddie, the president of Mosaic Life Care Foundation. “The purpose of the Discovery Center is to attract and retain young families.”
Another purpose is to educate those families about health and wellness through interactive and engaging exhibits, including a pseudo-market and town experience and a large climbing structure, targeted toward parents and kids from birth to 10 years old.
“While a young person is learning the direct experience of how to choose healthy foods to put in their food basket, the adult is standing there also getting some information while they're having that experience,” Gaddie said. “We will have a lot of information about nutrition and exercise and water intake.”
The $19 million project has received $16 million of funding from the city of St. Joseph, Buchanan County, Mosaic Life Care Foundation and Mosaic Life Care. It will be housed in the 1906 Plymouth Building at the corner of Sixth and Felix streets with about 15 core exhibits, a gift shop, cafe, event rental space and a rooftop exploratorium.
The Discovery Center is expected to open in the fall of 2024 and reach an annual attendance of 60,000 visitors, all while being self-sustaining. However, certain plans about the project remain unanswered.
When asked about any potential renovations to Felix Street for the project, Gaddie said they are focused on the Plymouth Building.
“We are really excited about the attention that we've been able to bring to the Plymouth Building,” she said. “That's where our attention has been to this point. We're going to have to continue to work alongside our partners to make the best decisions we can for the infrastructure around it.”
This infrastructure includes parking, which Gaddie said will be centralized in the parking garage on Felix Street between the Discovery Center and the Civic Arena. But the accommodation of school buses is still up in the air.
“School buses have been coming Downtown for years,” Gaddie said. “We have students go to Missouri Theater, we have students go to our wonderful museums and our community really supports those young people Downtown, so I'm confident that we'll be able to accommodate them.”
This is why some residents were perplexed why the Discovery Center will be in the Plymouth Building rather than the U.S. Bank Building, also in Downtown. Gaddie said it came down to walkability and the proximity to other Downtown projects.
“We definitely wanted to partner with what's happening at the Civic Arena, what's happening at the hotel, because this is about young families coming here, not just for the Discovery Center, but to have an experience for the entire day,” Gaddie said.
St. Joseph is saturated with museums, but Gaddie is confident the Discovery Center can thrive in town due to its specific audience.
“The Discovery Center adds an element of exploration and real activity,” she said. “These are things that people are going to climb on, crawl through. This is about an experience. This is about birth to 10-year-olds, so while we will encourage partnership and look for opportunities, there's a very specific need in this age group for an experience here.”
While there are still questions, Gaddie said it’s a long-term solution for retaining young families, health education and community revitalization and growth.
“We are moving forward together, investing in young families, investing in the future of our community,” she said. “Today, we look to the future of our region and we are committed to long-term solutions.”
