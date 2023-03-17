Abby O'Malley

Dietitian coach Abby O'Malley recommends probiotic supplements to people having gastrointestinal (GI) issues or getting off of an antibiotic.

 Morgan Doyle | News-Press NOW

There are many options for probiotics on store shelves, so it can be difficult for people to know what to choose.

Abby O'Malley, local dietitian coach and owner of Revive Nutrition Solutions, said everyone has both good and bad bacteria in their gut. Probiotic supplements contain live, beneficial bacteria and are a way to get good bacteria into the body. Benefits include being regular and decreasing gas and bloating.

Morgan Doyle can be reached at morgan.doyle@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.